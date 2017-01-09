Oil & Gas Equipment & Services: National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is valued at 14604.87. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. NYSE:NOV Oil & Gas Equipment & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.76 and a PB value of 0.99.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 0.51% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services holds an EPS of -8.61 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -134.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 48.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -20.10%. Eventually, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services exhibits an EPS value of -11.85% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Oil & Gas Equipment & Services NYSE shows a value of -50.20% with Outstanding shares of 374.58.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a Current Ratio of 3.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.96% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 14.91%. Its Day High was 14.91% and Day Low showed 25.83%. The 52-Week High shows -10.63% with a 52-Week Low of 54.39%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a current market price of 38.99 and the change is 0.83%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.72 at an IPO Date of 10/29/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. NOV Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is moving around at 9.00% alongside a Profit Margin of -38.90%. Performance week shows a value of 3.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.97%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.88% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.95%.