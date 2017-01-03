Oil & Gas Pipelines: Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 39672.83. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Enbridge Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Enbridge Inc. NYSE:ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 27.99 with a Forward PE of 23.02. Enbridge Inc. Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 8.59 alongside a PS value of 1.57 and a PB value of 3.96.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 3.74% with a Payout Ratio of 101.00%. Enbridge Inc. Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 1.51 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -103.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.35%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -15.30%. Eventually, Enbridge Inc. Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 3.26% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Enbridge Inc. Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of 2.00% with Outstanding shares of 941.9.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.43% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.52%. Its Day High was 3.52% and Day Low showed 6.93%. The 52-Week High shows -6.38% with a 52-Week Low of 61.34%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 42.45 and the change is 0.78%. Its Target Price was fixed at 47.29 at an IPO Date of 3/27/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Enbridge Inc. ENB Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 31.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.20%. Performance week shows a value of -1.50%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.19%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.15% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.62%.