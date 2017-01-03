Oil & Gas Pipelines: Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 20289.79. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. NYSE:ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.14 with a Forward PE of 16.66. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 1.07 alongside a PS value of 0.56 and a PB value of *TBA.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 5.90% with a Payout Ratio of 111.50%. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 1.01 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 94.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 20.98%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 41.30%. Eventually, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 17.85% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of -8.90% with Outstanding shares of 1050.74.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.35% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 33.90%. Its Day High was 33.90% and Day Low showed 40.45%. The 52-Week High shows -3.25% with a 52-Week Low of 413.80%.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 19.34 and the change is 0.16%. Its Target Price was fixed at 19.33 at an IPO Date of 2/3/2006. At present, the Gross Margin for Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 23.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.00%. Performance week shows a value of 0.10%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 13.39%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.36% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.68%.