Oil & Gas Pipelines: Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 19872.36. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. NYSE:ETP Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 20.27. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.94 and a PB value of 0.97.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 11.51% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of -1.17 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -102.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5065.71%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -15.20%. Eventually, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 47.13% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of -16.20% with Outstanding shares of 542.22.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.05% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.10%. Its Day High was 3.10% and Day Low showed 12.18%. The 52-Week High shows -13.10% with a 52-Week Low of 114.90%.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 36.65 and the change is 1.47%. Its Target Price was fixed at 44.15 at an IPO Date of 6/25/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 29.80% alongside a Profit Margin of -2.70%. Performance week shows a value of 0.33%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.20%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.16% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.37%.