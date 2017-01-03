Oil & Gas Pipelines: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 17211.87. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. NYSE:MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.63 with a Forward PE of 19.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 2.95 alongside a PS value of 7.85 and a PB value of 8.4.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 4.43% with a Payout Ratio of 90.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 3.5 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -2.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.94%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 20.30%. Eventually, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 7.33% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of -4.40% with Outstanding shares of 227.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.29%. Its Day High was 9.29% and Day Low showed 18.26%. The 52-Week High shows 0.08% with a 52-Week Low of 44.21%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 75.98 and the change is 0.46%. Its Target Price was fixed at 78.13 at an IPO Date of 3/19/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 54.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 36.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.32%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 9.21%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.98% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.34%.