Oil & Gas Pipelines: ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 13019.51. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of ONEOK Partners, L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for ONEOK Partners, L.P. NYSE:OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 33.87 with a Forward PE of 16.75. ONEOK Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 1.14 alongside a PS value of 1.59 and a PB value of 2.22.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 7.05% with a Payout Ratio of 238.70%. ONEOK Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 1.32 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -68.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.14%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -26.90%. Eventually, ONEOK Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 29.74% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for ONEOK Partners, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of 24.20% with Outstanding shares of 290.29.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.62% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.06%. Its Day High was 16.06% and Day Low showed 19.16%. The 52-Week High shows -4.59% with a 52-Week Low of 117.08%.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 44.85 and the change is 0.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 44.38 at an IPO Date of 9/24/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for ONEOK Partners, L.P. OKS Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 29.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.60%. Performance week shows a value of 0.76%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.89%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.00% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.11%.