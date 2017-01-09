Oil & Gas Pipelines: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 21745.68. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. NYSE:PAA Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 64.46 with a Forward PE of 18.63. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 4.85 alongside a PS value of 1.13 and a PB value of 1.8.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 6.76% with a Payout Ratio of 522.10%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 0.51 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -67.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 51.91%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -8.40%. Eventually, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 13.28% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of -6.90% with Outstanding shares of 668.07.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.30% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.26%. Its Day High was 19.26% and Day Low showed 19.80%. The 52-Week High shows -4.12% with a 52-Week Low of 135.87%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 32.55 and the change is -1.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.36 at an IPO Date of 11/18/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 9.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.25%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.98% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.59%.