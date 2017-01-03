Oil & Gas Pipelines: Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 14205.36. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Spectra Energy Partners, LP compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Spectra Energy Partners, LP NYSE:SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.46 with a Forward PE of 13.39. Spectra Energy Partners, LP Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 2.94 alongside a PS value of 5.67 and a PB value of 1.21.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 5.91% with a Payout Ratio of 87.00%. Spectra Energy Partners, LP Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 2.97 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 16.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.56%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 14.20%. Eventually, Spectra Energy Partners, LP Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 5.26% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Spectra Energy Partners, LP Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of 2.60% with Outstanding shares of 309.89.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.50% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.61%. Its Day High was 3.61% and Day Low showed 14.88%. The 52-Week High shows -4.36% with a 52-Week Low of 23.95%.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 46.17 and the change is 0.72%. Its Target Price was fixed at 50.8 at an IPO Date of 7/26/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 68.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 34.90%. Performance week shows a value of 0.13%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.88%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.31% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.76%.