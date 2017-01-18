Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is valued at 44071.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Phillips 66 compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.89 with a Forward PE of 15.63. Phillips 66 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.52 and a PB value of 1.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing shows a Dividend Yield of 3.02% with a Payout Ratio of 62.00%. Phillips 66 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing holds an EPS of 3.82 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 8.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 67.64%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 46.10%. Eventually, Phillips 66 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an EPS value of -4.27% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Phillips 66 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing NYSE shows a value of -16.50% with Outstanding shares of 527.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.31% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.26%. Its Day High was 4.26% and Day Low showed 8.42%. The 52-Week High shows -5.98% with a 52-Week Low of 19.27%.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a current market price of 83.56 and the change is 0.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 91.93 at an IPO Date of 4/12/2012. At present, the Gross Margin for Phillips 66 PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is moving around at 29.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.40%. Performance week shows a value of -0.55%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.31%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.84% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.36%.