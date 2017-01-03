Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is valued at 31066.47. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Valero Energy Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Valero Energy Corporation NYSE:VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.44 with a Forward PE of 12.75. Valero Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.42 and a PB value of 1.54.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing shows a Dividend Yield of 3.51% with a Payout Ratio of 48.40%. Valero Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing holds an EPS of 4.73 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 14.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 43.16%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 37.50%. Eventually, Valero Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an EPS value of -11.94% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Valero Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing NYSE shows a value of -13.00% with Outstanding shares of 454.72.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.39% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.41%. Its Day High was 24.41% and Day Low showed 31.11%. The 52-Week High shows 0.81% with a 52-Week Low of 53.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a current market price of 70.42 and the change is 3.07%. Its Target Price was fixed at 69.69 at an IPO Date of 1/4/1982. At present, the Gross Margin for Valero Energy Corporation VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is moving around at 14.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.00%. Performance week shows a value of -0.58%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.98%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.45% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.27%.