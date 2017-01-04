Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) from Advertising Agencies – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies is valued at 20200.72. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Omnicom Group Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forOmnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.05 with a Forward PE of 16.74. Omnicom Group Inc. Advertising Agencies has a PEG of 2.61 alongside a PS value of 1.32 and a PB value of 8.69.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies shows a Dividend Yield of 2.59% with a Payout Ratio of 44.40%. Omnicom Group Inc. Advertising Agencies holds an EPS of 4.71 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 3.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.08%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.60%. Eventually, Omnicom Group Inc. Advertising Agencies exhibits an EPS value of 6.93% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Omnicom Group Inc. Advertising Agencies NYSE shows a value of 2.30% with Outstanding shares of 237.46.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.22% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.92%. Its Day High was 3.92% and Day Low showed 9.75%. The 52-Week High shows -3.70% with a 52-Week Low of 32.42%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Advertising Agencies has a current market price of 85.8 and the change is 0.86%. Its Target Price was fixed at 83.44 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. OMC Advertising Agencies is moving around at 25.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.40%. Performance week shows a value of -1.51%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.29%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.37% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.89%.