Outlining the overall picture in today’s market for: BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE: BBL) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 106.32B, BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has a large market cap size. BHP Billiton plc (NYSE: BBL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/25/2003. BHP Billiton plc is in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for BHP Billiton plc, is 1711.28, and so far today it has a volume of 1876467. Performance year to date since the 6/25/2003 is 18.82%.

To help you determine whether BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.93 and forward P/E is 19.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that BHP Billiton plc has a value for PEG of 3.19. P/S ratio is 2.78 and the P/B ratio is 1.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.47 and 8.23 respectively.

At the current price BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) is trading at, $37.38 (-3.16% today), BHP Billiton plc has a dividend yield of 4.60%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 67.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.21, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.08% after growing 192.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 705.70%, and -1.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2844.42, and the number of shares float is 2659.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 4.20%. The float short is 0.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.47. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.00%, and also a return on investment of 8.70%.

The ability for BHP Billiton plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.51 and total debt/equity is 0.53. In terms of margins, BHP Billiton plc has a gross margin of *tba, with its operating margin at 30.70%, and BHP Billiton plc has a profit margin of 15.40%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

