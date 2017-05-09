Outlining the overall picture in today’s market for: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Summary of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) | Monday May 8, 2017

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Starbucks Corporation stated a price of 60.92 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

Starbucks Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 87.91B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.00% and an average volume of 9358.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 51.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Starbucks Corporation stands at -1.65% while the 52-week low stands at 20.91%.

The performance week for Starbucks Corporation is at 1.48% and the performance month is at 4.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.20% and 16.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Starbucks Corporation is 2.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.71%.

The volatility (week) for Starbucks Corporation is at 0.86% and the volatility (month) is at 1.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Starbucks Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.16 and the float short is at 1.43%.

Starbucks Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.34, while the P/S ratio is at 4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.00%.