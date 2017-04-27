Outstanding Leaders in today’s market: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)



With its market value over its outstanding shares, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Business Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. NASDAQ:ADP Business Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP Business Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ADP Business Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

*Real time graph of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Business Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.11, which in return shows a value of 25.92 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. NASDAQ:ADP is valued at 2.44 with a P/S value of 3.89.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Business Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.17% that has a Payout Ratio of 56.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.73, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.40%. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.61% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.52% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. NASDAQ:ADP Business Software & Services is currently valued at 4.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 22.80%. The Current Ratio of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. NASDAQ:ADP Business Software & Services is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.52 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.52.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Business Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.10% and a Gross Margin of 43.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.47% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.34%.

The current Stock Price for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Business Software & Services is 104.86 with a change in price of -0.14%. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP showed a Day High of -0.34% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.52%. Its 52-Week High was -0.34% and 52-Week Low was 27.25%.