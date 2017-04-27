Outstanding Leaders in today’s market: BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) Industrial Metals & Minerals has a market capitalization valued at Industrial Metals & Minerals. As the outstanding stock of BHP Billiton plc NYSE:BBL Industrial Metals & Minerals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of BHP Billiton plc BBL Industrial Metals & Minerals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BBL Industrial Metals & Minerals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

BBL

*Real time graph of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE: BBL)

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) Industrial Metals & Minerals has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.54, which in return shows a value of 13.32 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for BHP Billiton plc NYSE:BBL is valued at 6.33 with a P/S value of 2.68.

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) Industrial Metals & Minerals prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.45% that has a Payout Ratio of 29.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.93, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -287.00%. BHP Billiton plc BBL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.92% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -17.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for BHP Billiton plc NYSE:BBL Industrial Metals & Minerals is currently valued at 2.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -5.70%. The Current Ratio of BHP Billiton plc NYSE:BBL Industrial Metals & Minerals is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) Industrial Metals & Minerals exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.99% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.28%.

The current Stock Price for BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) Industrial Metals & Minerals is 31.26 with a change in price of -0.48%. BHP Billiton plc BBL showed a Day High of -10.33% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.06%. Its 52-Week High was -14.42% and 52-Week Low was 44.73%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

