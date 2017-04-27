Outstanding Leaders in today’s market: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)



With its market value over its outstanding shares, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Farm & Construction Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Deere & Company NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Deere & Company DE Farm & Construction Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

*Real time graph of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.37, which in return shows a value of 20.14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Deere & Company NYSE:DE is valued at 1.21 with a P/S value of 1.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.13% that has a Payout Ratio of 51.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.62, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -16.60%. Deere & Company DE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 16.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -6.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.06% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Deere & Company NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery is currently valued at 2.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.30%. The Current Ratio of Deere & Company NYSE:DE Farm & Construction Machinery is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.36 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.00% and a Gross Margin of 27.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.04% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.23%.

The current Stock Price for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Farm & Construction Machinery is 112.55 with a change in price of -0.53%. Deere & Company DE showed a Day High of -1.38% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.05%. Its 52-Week High was -1.38% and 52-Week Low was 49.54%.