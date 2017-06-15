Outstanding Leaders in today’s market: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)



With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Personal Products has a market capitalization valued at Personal Products. As the outstanding stock of The Procter & Gamble Company NYSE:PG Personal Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Procter & Gamble Company PG Personal Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PG Personal Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

*Real time graph of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Personal Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.74, which in return shows a value of 21.53 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Procter & Gamble Company NYSE:PG is valued at 4.15 with a P/S value of 3.51.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Personal Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.12% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.58, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 23.10%. The Procter & Gamble Company PG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.78% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.97% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Procter & Gamble Company NYSE:PG Personal Products is currently valued at 12.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.60%. The Current Ratio of The Procter & Gamble Company NYSE:PG Personal Products is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.31 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Personal Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.80% and a Gross Margin of 50.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 22.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.27%.

The current Stock Price for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Personal Products is 88.44 with a change in price of 0.43%. The Procter & Gamble Company PG showed a Day High of -2.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.41%. Its 52-Week High was -3.87% and 52-Week Low was 9.25%.