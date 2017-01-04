PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) from Trucks & Other Vehicles – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles is valued at 23065.8. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of PACCAR Inc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forPACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles on its PE ratio displays a value of 39.8 with a Forward PE of 18.71. PACCAR Inc Trucks & Other Vehicles has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.33 and a PB value of 3.29.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles shows a Dividend Yield of 1.47% with a Payout Ratio of 58.20%. PACCAR Inc Trucks & Other Vehicles holds an EPS of 1.64 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 18.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to -10.53%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 29.30%. Eventually, PACCAR Inc Trucks & Other Vehicles exhibits an EPS value of -5.43% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for PACCAR Inc Trucks & Other Vehicles NASDAQ shows a value of -12.30% with Outstanding shares of 353.12.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles has a Current Ratio of 5.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 4.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.33% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.32%. Its Day High was 16.32% and Day Low showed 25.06%. The 52-Week High shows -2.93% with a 52-Week Low of 55.65%.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trucks & Other Vehicles has a current market price of 65.9 and the change is 0.89%. Its Target Price was fixed at 61.52 at an IPO Date of 7/9/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for PACCAR Inc PCAR Trucks & Other Vehicles is moving around at 20.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.30%. Performance week shows a value of -0.17%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.55%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.64% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.92%.