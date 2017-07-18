Performance Details for: AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Summary of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) | Monday July 17, 2017

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AutoZone, Inc. stated a price of 506.31 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

AutoZone, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14.21 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.40% and an average volume of 566.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -70.50% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AutoZone, Inc. stands at -38.10% while the 52-week low stands at 2.90%.

The performance week for AutoZone, Inc. is at 0.98% and the performance month is at -16.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -26.46% and -35.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -35.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AutoZone, Inc. is -7.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -28.85%.

The volatility (week) for AutoZone, Inc. is at 2.72% and the volatility (month) is at 2.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AutoZone, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.03 and the float short is at 8.21%.

AutoZone, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.7, while the P/S ratio is at 1.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.00%.