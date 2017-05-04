Performance Details for: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 312.94 B, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has a large market cap size. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1983. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for JPMorgan Chase & Co., is 15722.97, and so far today it has a volume of 11512600. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1983 is 1.96%.

To help you determine whether JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.35 and forward P/E is 11.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a value for PEG of 1.98. P/S ratio is 5.45 and the P/B ratio is 1.36. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.27 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is trading at, 87 (0.58% today), JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend yield of 2.30%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.13% after growing 4.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.90%, and 11.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3597.01, and the number of shares float is 3567.59. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 77.20%. The float short is 0.81%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.84. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 5.90%.

The ability for JPMorgan Chase & Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.26 and total debt/equity is 1.26. In terms of margins, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 73.00%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a profit margin of 41.40%.

The 52 week high is -6.90%, with 56.55% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.