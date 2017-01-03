Personal Products: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products is valued at 58565.53. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Colgate-Palmolive Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Colgate-Palmolive Company NYSE:CL Personal Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 42.83 with a Forward PE of 21.64. Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products has a PEG of 5.07 alongside a PS value of 3.81 and a PB value of *TBA.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products shows a Dividend Yield of 2.38% with a Payout Ratio of 125.00%. Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products holds an EPS of 1.53 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -35.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.50%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -6.70%. Eventually, Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products exhibits an EPS value of 8.45% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products NYSE shows a value of -3.30% with Outstanding shares of 894.95.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.34% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.68%. Its Day High was -7.68% and Day Low showed 1.26%. The 52-Week High shows -12.93% with a 52-Week Low of 8.70%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products has a current market price of 65.27 and the change is -0.25%. Its Target Price was fixed at 74.31 at an IPO Date of 1/3/1977. At present, the Gross Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company CL Personal Products is moving around at 59.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.00%. Performance week shows a value of -1.40%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.32%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.89% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.13%.