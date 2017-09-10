Plowing up the statistics on: Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 180.23B, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has a large market cap size. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. Citigroup Inc. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Citigroup Inc., is 17136.14, and so far today it has a volume of 13412894. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 11.34%.

To help you determine whether Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.19 and forward P/E is 11.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Citigroup Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.29. P/S ratio is 3.07 and the P/B ratio is 0.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.26 and 25.85 respectively.

At the current price Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is trading at, $66.17 (0.17% today), Citigroup Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 12.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.21% after growing -12.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 1.70%, and 5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2723.76, and the number of shares float is 2722.38. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.11%, and institutional ownership is at 79.00%. The float short is 0.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.35. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 8.20%.

The ability for Citigroup Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *tba, and quick ratio is *tba. Long term debt/equity is 0.97 and total debt/equity is 0.97. In terms of margins, Citigroup Inc. has a gross margin of *tba, with its operating margin at 64.50%, and Citigroup Inc. has a profit margin of 23.80%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.