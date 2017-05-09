Plowing up the statistics on: Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Summary of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) | Monday May 8, 2017

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citrix Systems, Inc. stated a price of 86.5 today, indicating a positive change of -1.12%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13.3B, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2044.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at -1.69% while the 52-week low stands at 42.46%.

The performance week for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 8.08% and the performance month is at 5.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.05% and 31.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 3.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.75%.

The volatility (week) for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.24 and the float short is at 4.57%.

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.92, while the P/S ratio is at 3.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 71.40%.