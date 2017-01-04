Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) from Agricultural Chemicals – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) Agricultural Chemicals is valued at 15321.37. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forPotash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) Agricultural Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 31.79 with a Forward PE of 30.25. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Agricultural Chemicals has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 3.22 and a PB value of 1.89.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) Agricultural Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 2.21% with a Payout Ratio of 171.70%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Agricultural Chemicals holds an EPS of 0.57 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -16.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 23.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -4.90%. Eventually, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Agricultural Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Agricultural Chemicals NYSE shows a value of -25.70% with Outstanding shares of 845.55.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) Agricultural Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.13% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.29%. Its Day High was 10.29% and Day Low showed 16.08%. The 52-Week High shows -7.33% with a 52-Week Low of 30.66%.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) Agricultural Chemicals has a current market price of 18.42 and the change is 1.67%. Its Target Price was fixed at 17.46 at an IPO Date of 1/12/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. POT Agricultural Chemicals is moving around at 22.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.55%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.50% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.57%.