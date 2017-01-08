PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) from Specialty Chemicals – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals is valued at 25382.01. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of PPG Industries, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forPPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 32.13 with a Forward PE of 15.06. PPG Industries, Inc. Specialty Chemicals has a PEG of 4.14 alongside a PS value of 1.7 and a PB value of 5.06.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 1.67% with a Payout Ratio of 46.10%. PPG Industries, Inc. Specialty Chemicals holds an EPS of 2.98 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 30.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.50%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.20%. Eventually, PPG Industries, Inc. Specialty Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of 7.77% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for PPG Industries, Inc. Specialty Chemicals NYSE shows a value of 1.70% with Outstanding shares of 265.53.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.09% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.94%. Its Day High was -6.94% and Day Low showed 7.09%. The 52-Week High shows -17.33% with a 52-Week Low of 9.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals has a current market price of 95.59 and the change is -0.03%. Its Target Price was fixed at 110.4 at an IPO Date of 4/6/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for PPG Industries, Inc. PPG Specialty Chemicals is moving around at 45.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.90%. Performance week shows a value of 0.29%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.65%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.35% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.41%.