Processed & Packaged Goods: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods is valued at 17414.66. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Conagra Brands, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Conagra Brands, Inc. NYSE:CAG Processed & Packaged Goods on its PE ratio displays a value of 38.59 with a Forward PE of 21.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. Processed & Packaged Goods has a PEG of 2.99 alongside a PS value of 1.55 and a PB value of 3.8.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods shows a Dividend Yield of 2.02% with a Payout Ratio of 69.80%. Conagra Brands, Inc. Processed & Packaged Goods holds an EPS of 1.03 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -36.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.36%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -10.30%. Eventually, Conagra Brands, Inc. Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an EPS value of 12.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Conagra Brands, Inc. Processed & Packaged Goods NYSE shows a value of -32.60% with Outstanding shares of 440.32.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Current Ratio of 1.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.76% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.29%. Its Day High was 10.29% and Day Low showed 17.94%. The 52-Week High shows -0.83% with a 52-Week Low of 37.21%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods has a current market price of 39.64 and the change is 0.23%. Its Target Price was fixed at 40.67 at an IPO Date of 9/7/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG Processed & Packaged Goods is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 0.66%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.80%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.44% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.72%.