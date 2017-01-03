Property & Casualty Insurance: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance is valued at 67277.13. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of American International Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for American International Group, Inc. NYSE:AIG Property & Casualty Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 122.76 with a Forward PE of 12.06. American International Group, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance has a PEG of 6.87 alongside a PS value of 1.25 and a PB value of 0.79.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 1.96% with a Payout Ratio of 230.80%. American International Group, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance holds an EPS of 0.53 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -68.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 43.92%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -58.20%. Eventually, American International Group, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 17.88% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for American International Group, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance NYSE shows a value of -1.10% with Outstanding shares of 1030.12.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.30% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.46%. Its Day High was 12.46% and Day Low showed 13.54%. The 52-Week High shows -3.34% with a 52-Week Low of 35.24%.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Property & Casualty Insurance has a current market price of 64.79 and the change is -0.80%. Its Target Price was fixed at 68.5 at an IPO Date of 9/7/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for American International Group, Inc. AIG Property & Casualty Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 0.70%. Performance week shows a value of -1.39%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.64%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.97% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.20%.