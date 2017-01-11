Property & Casualty Insurance: Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance is valued at 15588.36. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Loews Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Loews Corporation NYSE:L Property & Casualty Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 93.5 with a Forward PE of 14.63. Loews Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance has a PEG of 16.67 alongside a PS value of 1.18 and a PB value of 0.86.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 0.54% with a Payout Ratio of 50.10%. Loews Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance holds an EPS of 0.5 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -71.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.67%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -25.50%. Eventually, Loews Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 5.61% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Loews Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance NYSE shows a value of 2.50% with Outstanding shares of 335.45.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.86% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.00%. Its Day High was 12.00% and Day Low showed 14.01%. The 52-Week High shows -3.18% with a 52-Week Low of 38.33%.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Property & Casualty Insurance has a current market price of 46.52 and the change is 0.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 43.33 at an IPO Date of 7/10/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for Loews Corporation L Property & Casualty Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 1.20%. Performance week shows a value of -1.55%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.00%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.07% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.01%.