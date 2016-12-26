Property & Casualty Insurance: Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Property & Casualty Insurance is valued at 23729.56. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Sun Life Financial Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Sun Life Financial Inc. NYSE:SLF Property & Casualty Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.83 with a Forward PE of 12.46. Sun Life Financial Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance has a PEG of 3.12 alongside a PS value of 1.01 and a PB value of 1.63.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Property & Casualty Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 3.28% with a Payout Ratio of 42.50%. Sun Life Financial Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance holds an EPS of 2.76 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 24.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.65%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 9.10%. Eventually, Sun Life Financial Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 4.44% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Sun Life Financial Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance NYSE shows a value of 68.20% with Outstanding shares of 621.03.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.84% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.10%. Its Day High was 15.10% and Day Low showed 20.24%. The 52-Week High shows -3.61% with a 52-Week Low of 56.54%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Property & Casualty Insurance has a current market price of 38.21 and the change is -1.14%. Its Target Price was fixed at 39.14 at an IPO Date of 3/23/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF Property & Casualty Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 7.20%. Performance week shows a value of -1.16%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.57%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.20% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.51%.