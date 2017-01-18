Property & Casualty Insurance: The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance is valued at 27117.72. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Allstate Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for The Allstate Corporation NYSE:ALL Property & Casualty Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 20 with a Forward PE of 12.02. The Allstate Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance has a PEG of 1.56 alongside a PS value of 0.75 and a PB value of 1.43.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 1.79% with a Payout Ratio of 34.50%. The Allstate Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance holds an EPS of 3.69 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -19.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 41.65%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 24.60%. Eventually, The Allstate Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 12.83% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Allstate Corporation Property & Casualty Insurance NYSE shows a value of 0.90% with Outstanding shares of 367.2.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.72% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.85%. Its Day High was 7.85% and Day Low showed 11.48%. The 52-Week High shows -1.47% with a 52-Week Low of 34.40%.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a current market price of 73.85 and the change is -0.05%. Its Target Price was fixed at 79.5 at an IPO Date of 6/3/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for The Allstate Corporation ALL Property & Casualty Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 3.90%. Performance week shows a value of 1.04%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.71%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.93% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.89%.