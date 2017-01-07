Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) from Medical Laboratories & Research – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research is valued at 12753.97. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.48 with a Forward PE of 16.86. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Medical Laboratories & Research has a PEG of 2.41 alongside a PS value of 1.7 and a PB value of 2.74.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research shows a Dividend Yield of 1.96% with a Payout Ratio of 33.10%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Medical Laboratories & Research holds an EPS of 4.72 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 28.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.02%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 4.10%. Eventually, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Medical Laboratories & Research exhibits an EPS value of 8.09% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Medical Laboratories & Research NYSE shows a value of 0.30% with Outstanding shares of 138.6.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.34% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.89%. Its Day High was 12.89% and Day Low showed 16.30%. The 52-Week High shows -1.66% with a 52-Week Low of 56.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research has a current market price of 92.02 and the change is -0.72%. Its Target Price was fixed at 84.13 at an IPO Date of 12/26/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX Medical Laboratories & Research is moving around at 38.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.00%. Performance week shows a value of 0.16%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.78%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.07% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.21%.