QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) from Catalog & Mail Order Houses – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses is valued at 13159.43. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of QVC Group compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forQVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.27 with a Forward PE of 17.51. QVC Group Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a PEG of 3.38 alongside a PS value of 1.28 and a PB value of 1.91.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. QVC Group Catalog & Mail Order Houses holds an EPS of 1.04 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 22.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.27%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -1.60%. Eventually, QVC Group Catalog & Mail Order Houses exhibits an EPS value of 5.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for QVC Group Catalog & Mail Order Houses NASDAQ shows a value of 14.70% with Outstanding shares of 658.63.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.48% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -11.93%. Its Day High was -11.93% and Day Low showed 12.86%. The 52-Week High shows -25.94% with a 52-Week Low of 12.86%.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a current market price of 20.18 and the change is 1.00%. Its Target Price was fixed at 30 at an IPO Date of 5/10/2006. At present, the Gross Margin for QVC Group QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is moving around at 35.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.60%. Performance week shows a value of 0.25%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.46% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.48%.