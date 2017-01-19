Railroads: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Railroads is valued at 35880.78. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of CSX Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for CSX Corporation NASDAQ:CSX Railroads on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.2 with a Forward PE of 18.88. CSX Corporation Railroads has a PEG of 3.44 alongside a PS value of 3.32 and a PB value of 3.08.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Railroads shows a Dividend Yield of 1.89% with a Payout Ratio of 40.00%. CSX Corporation Railroads holds an EPS of 1.8 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.10%. Eventually, CSX Corporation Railroads exhibits an EPS value of 6.16% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for CSX Corporation Railroads NASDAQ shows a value of -7.80% with Outstanding shares of 942.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Railroads has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.08% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 29.24%. Its Day High was 29.24% and Day Low showed 25.82%. The 52-Week High shows -1.88% with a 52-Week Low of 83.26%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Railroads has a current market price of 38.09 and the change is -1.83%. Its Target Price was fixed at 36.42 at an IPO Date of 11/3/1980. At present, the Gross Margin for CSX Corporation CSX Railroads is moving around at 73.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.90%. Performance week shows a value of 2.97%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.41%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.03% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.88%.