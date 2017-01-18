Railroads: Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads is valued at 85693.73. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Union Pacific Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Union Pacific Corporation NYSE:UNP Railroads on its PE ratio displays a value of 20.72 with a Forward PE of 18.47. Union Pacific Corporation Railroads has a PEG of 3.07 alongside a PS value of 4.29 and a PB value of 4.22.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads shows a Dividend Yield of 2.34% with a Payout Ratio of 43.90%. Union Pacific Corporation Railroads holds an EPS of 4.99 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.76%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 14.70%. Eventually, Union Pacific Corporation Railroads exhibits an EPS value of 6.76% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Union Pacific Corporation Railroads NYSE shows a value of -7.00% with Outstanding shares of 829.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.36% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.61%. Its Day High was 12.61% and Day Low showed 18.52%. The 52-Week High shows -3.05% with a 52-Week Low of 58.09%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads has a current market price of 103.37 and the change is -1.79%. Its Target Price was fixed at 106.75 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1980. At present, the Gross Margin for Union Pacific Corporation UNP Railroads is moving around at 81.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 21.00%. Performance week shows a value of 0.93%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.53%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.73% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.71%.