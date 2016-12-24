Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) from Investment Brokerage – Regional – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional is valued at 10318.38. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Raymond James Financial, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forRaymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.64 with a Forward PE of 14.91. Raymond James Financial, Inc. Investment Brokerage – Regional has a PEG of 1.54 alongside a PS value of 1.87 and a PB value of 2.07.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional shows a Dividend Yield of 1.23% with a Payout Ratio of 21.50%. Raymond James Financial, Inc. Investment Brokerage – Regional holds an EPS of 3.66 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 6.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.70%. Eventually, Raymond James Financial, Inc. Investment Brokerage – Regional exhibits an EPS value of 12.75% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Raymond James Financial, Inc. Investment Brokerage – Regional NYSE shows a value of 9.10% with Outstanding shares of 143.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.00% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.48%. Its Day High was 27.48% and Day Low showed 26.83%. The 52-Week High shows -3.88% with a 52-Week Low of 82.38%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional has a current market price of 71.8 and the change is 0.50%. Its Target Price was fixed at 70.63 at an IPO Date of 12/30/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is moving around at 96.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.60%. Performance week shows a value of 0.24%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.41%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.53% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.68%.