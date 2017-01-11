Recreational Vehicles: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles is valued at 10437.57. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Harley-Davidson, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.54 with a Forward PE of 13.86. Harley-Davidson, Inc. Recreational Vehicles has a PEG of 1.6 alongside a PS value of 1.72 and a PB value of 5.24.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles shows a Dividend Yield of 2.39% with a Payout Ratio of 36.00%. Harley-Davidson, Inc. Recreational Vehicles holds an EPS of 3.77 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.98%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 27.30%. Eventually, Harley-Davidson, Inc. Recreational Vehicles exhibits an EPS value of 9.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Recreational Vehicles NYSE shows a value of -3.20% with Outstanding shares of 178.42.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.36% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 14.19%. Its Day High was 14.19% and Day Low showed 6.18%. The 52-Week High shows -5.62% with a 52-Week Low of 65.76%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles has a current market price of 58.51 and the change is 0.02%. Its Target Price was fixed at 56.64 at an IPO Date of 11/5/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG Recreational Vehicles is moving around at 40.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.30%. Performance week shows a value of -0.75%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.97% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.85%.