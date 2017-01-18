Regional Airlines: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines is valued at 11503.35. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Alaska Air Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Alaska Air Group, Inc. NYSE:ALK Regional Airlines on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.09 with a Forward PE of 12.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. Regional Airlines has a PEG of 1.27 alongside a PS value of 1.99 and a PB value of 4.02.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines shows a Dividend Yield of 1.18% with a Payout Ratio of 14.30%. Alaska Air Group, Inc. Regional Airlines holds an EPS of 7.14 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 48.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.15%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 30.90%. Eventually, Alaska Air Group, Inc. Regional Airlines exhibits an EPS value of 10.28% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Regional Airlines NYSE shows a value of 3.40% with Outstanding shares of 123.15.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.05% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 30.39%. Its Day High was 30.39% and Day Low showed 35.65%. The 52-Week High shows -1.47% with a 52-Week Low of 72.73%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Regional Airlines has a current market price of 93.41 and the change is -0.96%. Its Target Price was fixed at 99.81 at an IPO Date of 1/3/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK Regional Airlines is moving around at 46.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.40%. Performance week shows a value of 6.79%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.14%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.82% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.50%.