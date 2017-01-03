Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks is valued at 18508.32. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.37 with a Forward PE of 16.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks has a PEG of 1.52 alongside a PS value of 4.48 and a PB value of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 1.35% with a Payout Ratio of 23.80%. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks holds an EPS of 1.84 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -0.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.32%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks exhibits an EPS value of 12.77% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks NYSE shows a value of 10.80% with Outstanding shares of 519.46.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.84% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 43.84%. Its Day High was 43.84% and Day Low showed 42.65%. The 52-Week High shows -2.35% with a 52-Week Low of 100.93%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks has a current market price of 35.7 and the change is 0.20%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.5 at an IPO Date of 9/24/2014. At present, the Gross Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 23.50%. Performance week shows a value of -1.03%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.33%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.55% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.24%.