Regional – Southeast Banks: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks is valued at 17169.88. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Regions Financial Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Regions Financial Corporation NYSE:RF Regional – Southeast Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.19 with a Forward PE of 14.25. Regions Financial Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks has a PEG of 2.23 alongside a PS value of 4.53 and a PB value of 1.04.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 1.89% with a Payout Ratio of 29.20%. Regions Financial Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks holds an EPS of 0.85 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -2.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.53%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 27.30%. Eventually, Regions Financial Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks exhibits an EPS value of 7.25% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Regions Financial Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks NYSE shows a value of 4.60% with Outstanding shares of 1246.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.51% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 33.10%. Its Day High was 33.10% and Day Low showed 34.14%. The 52-Week High shows -7.70% with a 52-Week Low of 101.90%.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks has a current market price of 13.78 and the change is -6.13%. Its Target Price was fixed at 15.1 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Regions Financial Corporation RF Regional – Southeast Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 28.70%. Performance week shows a value of -4.11%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.91%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.89% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.32%.