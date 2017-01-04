REIT – Residential: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential is valued at 15038.1. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Essex Property Trust, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Essex Property Trust, Inc. NYSE:ESS REIT – Residential on its PE ratio displays a value of 51.66 with a Forward PE of 52.22. Essex Property Trust, Inc. REIT – Residential has a PEG of 6.54 alongside a PS value of 11.79 and a PB value of 2.5.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential shows a Dividend Yield of 2.75% with a Payout Ratio of 138.30%. Essex Property Trust, Inc. REIT – Residential holds an EPS of 4.5 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 69.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 3.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 26.40%. Eventually, Essex Property Trust, Inc. REIT – Residential exhibits an EPS value of 7.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Essex Property Trust, Inc. REIT – Residential NYSE shows a value of 8.10% with Outstanding shares of 64.68.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.81% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.13%. Its Day High was 4.13% and Day Low showed 15.06%. The 52-Week High shows -3.61% with a 52-Week Low of 22.94%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) REIT – Residential has a current market price of 228.53 and the change is -1.71%. Its Target Price was fixed at 237.68 at an IPO Date of 6/7/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS REIT – Residential is moving around at 70.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 23.10%. Performance week shows a value of 1.98%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.54% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.89%.