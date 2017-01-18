REIT – Retail: General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail is valued at 22153.3. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of General Growth Properties, Inc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for General Growth Properties, Inc NYSE:GGP REIT – Retail on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.33 with a Forward PE of 42.62. General Growth Properties, Inc REIT – Retail has a PEG of 1.43 alongside a PS value of 9.31 and a PB value of 2.57.

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail shows a Dividend Yield of 3.53% with a Payout Ratio of 55.30%. General Growth Properties, Inc REIT – Retail holds an EPS of 1.29 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 265.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to -47.58%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 29.00%. Eventually, General Growth Properties, Inc REIT – Retail exhibits an EPS value of 13.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for General Growth Properties, Inc REIT – Retail NYSE shows a value of -5.30% with Outstanding shares of 888.62.

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.87% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.26%. Its Day High was -10.26% and Day Low showed 4.35%. The 52-Week High shows -22.34% with a 52-Week Low of 4.35%.

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail has a current market price of 24.93 and the change is 0.44%. Its Target Price was fixed at 30.32 at an IPO Date of 4/8/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for General Growth Properties, Inc GGP REIT – Retail is moving around at 69.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 51.70%. Performance week shows a value of -2.43%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.60%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.58% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.17%.