REIT – Retail: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail is valued at 14834.78. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Realty Income Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Realty Income Corporation NYSE:O REIT – Retail on its PE ratio displays a value of 52.16 with a Forward PE of 46.35. Realty Income Corporation REIT – Retail has a PEG of 10.43 alongside a PS value of 13.75 and a PB value of 2.33.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail shows a Dividend Yield of 4.23% with a Payout Ratio of 213.40%. Realty Income Corporation REIT – Retail holds an EPS of 1.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 5.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.81%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 4.80%. Eventually, Realty Income Corporation REIT – Retail exhibits an EPS value of 5.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Realty Income Corporation REIT – Retail NYSE shows a value of 7.10% with Outstanding shares of 258.09.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.26% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.56%. Its Day High was -7.56% and Day Low showed 9.15%. The 52-Week High shows -19.66% with a 52-Week Low of 17.72%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail has a current market price of 57.13 and the change is -0.61%. Its Target Price was fixed at 61.27 at an IPO Date of 10/18/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Realty Income Corporation O REIT – Retail is moving around at 94.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 25.90%. Performance week shows a value of 2.41%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.75% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.16%.