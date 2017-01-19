REIT – Retail: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail is valued at 10914.41. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of SL Green Realty Corp. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail on its PE ratio displays a value of 37.24 with a Forward PE of 61.02. SL Green Realty Corp. REIT – Retail has a PEG of 0.81 alongside a PS value of 5.7 and a PB value of 1.53.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail shows a Dividend Yield of 2.87% with a Payout Ratio of 99.80%. SL Green Realty Corp. REIT – Retail holds an EPS of 2.9 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -24.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to -14.08%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -2.60%. Eventually, SL Green Realty Corp. REIT – Retail exhibits an EPS value of 46.06% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for SL Green Realty Corp. REIT – Retail NYSE shows a value of -3.60% with Outstanding shares of 101.05.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.45% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.65%. Its Day High was 2.65% and Day Low showed 15.88%. The 52-Week High shows -9.21% with a 52-Week Low of 38.77%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail has a current market price of 108.01 and the change is 1.46%. Its Target Price was fixed at 120 at an IPO Date of 8/15/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for SL Green Realty Corp. SLG REIT – Retail is moving around at 69.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.53%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.66%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.61% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.16%.