Residential Construction: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Residential Construction is valued at 10360.91. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of D.R. Horton, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for D.R. Horton, Inc. NYSE:DHI Residential Construction on its PE ratio displays a value of 11.67 with a Forward PE of 9.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. Residential Construction has a PEG of 1.08 alongside a PS value of 0.85 and a PB value of 1.51.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Residential Construction shows a Dividend Yield of 1.45% with a Payout Ratio of 13.40%. D.R. Horton, Inc. Residential Construction holds an EPS of 2.36 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 16.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.64%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 60.00%. Eventually, D.R. Horton, Inc. Residential Construction exhibits an EPS value of 10.85% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for D.R. Horton, Inc. Residential Construction NYSE shows a value of 17.90% with Outstanding shares of 375.94.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Residential Construction has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.02% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.01%. Its Day High was -9.01% and Day Low showed 3.62%. The 52-Week High shows -19.78% with a 52-Week Low of 21.03%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Residential Construction has a current market price of 27.56 and the change is -0.72%. Its Target Price was fixed at 34.11 at an IPO Date of 6/5/1992. At present, the Gross Margin for D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI Residential Construction is moving around at 21.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.30%. Performance week shows a value of -1.71%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.34%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.83% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.37%.