Resorts & Casinos: Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos is valued at 37874.56. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Carnival Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Carnival Corporation NYSE:CCL Resorts & Casinos on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.14 with a Forward PE of 12.83. Carnival Corporation Resorts & Casinos has a PEG of 1.03 alongside a PS value of 2.31 and a PB value of 1.71.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos shows a Dividend Yield of 2.64% with a Payout Ratio of 35.90%. Carnival Corporation Resorts & Casinos holds an EPS of 3.75 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 64.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.29%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 9.00%. Eventually, Carnival Corporation Resorts & Casinos exhibits an EPS value of 13.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Carnival Corporation Resorts & Casinos NYSE shows a value of 6.00% with Outstanding shares of 714.21.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos has a Current Ratio of 0.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.16% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.89%. Its Day High was 10.89% and Day Low showed 16.28%. The 52-Week High shows -2.23% with a 52-Week Low of 34.56%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos has a current market price of 53.03 and the change is 1.18%. Its Target Price was fixed at 56.64 at an IPO Date of 1/5/1989. At present, the Gross Margin for Carnival Corporation CCL Resorts & Casinos is moving around at 42.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 17.00%. Performance week shows a value of 2.97%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.40%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.17% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.92%.