Resorts & Casinos: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos is valued at 43093.49. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Las Vegas Sands Corp. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Las Vegas Sands Corp. NYSE:LVS Resorts & Casinos on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.52 with a Forward PE of 20.56. Las Vegas Sands Corp. Resorts & Casinos has a PEG of 57.02 alongside a PS value of 3.85 and a PB value of 6.8.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos shows a Dividend Yield of 5.31% with a Payout Ratio of 137.20%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. Resorts & Casinos holds an EPS of 2.05 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -29.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.11%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 36.80%. Eventually, Las Vegas Sands Corp. Resorts & Casinos exhibits an EPS value of 0.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Resorts & Casinos NYSE shows a value of 2.60% with Outstanding shares of 794.35.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.36% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.75%. Its Day High was 6.75% and Day Low showed 1.75%. The 52-Week High shows -13.31% with a 52-Week Low of 64.20%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos has a current market price of 54.25 and the change is 0.06%. Its Target Price was fixed at 60.71 at an IPO Date of 12/15/2004. At present, the Gross Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS Resorts & Casinos is moving around at 48.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 14.50%. Performance week shows a value of -3.62%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -11.98%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.89% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.88%.