Restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Restaurants is valued at 10900.78. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. NYSE:CMG Restaurants on its PE ratio displays a value of 155.72 with a Forward PE of 41.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Restaurants has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.82 and a PB value of 7.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Restaurants shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Restaurants holds an EPS of 2.42 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 6.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 563.81%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 21.80%. Eventually, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Restaurants exhibits an EPS value of -6.33% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Restaurants NYSE shows a value of -14.80% with Outstanding shares of 28.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Restaurants has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.34% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.72%. Its Day High was -9.72% and Day Low showed 6.39%. The 52-Week High shows -30.78% with a 52-Week Low of 6.39%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Restaurants has a current market price of 375.5 and the change is -0.48%. Its Target Price was fixed at 392.32 at an IPO Date of 1/26/2006. At present, the Gross Margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG Restaurants is moving around at 21.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.90%. Performance week shows a value of -3.54%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.80%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.84% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.34%.