Restaurants: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants is valued at 23551.03. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Yum! Brands, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Yum! Brands, Inc. NYSE:YUM Restaurants on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.32 with a Forward PE of 23.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. Restaurants has a PEG of 1.26 alongside a PS value of 1.83 and a PB value of *TBA.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants shows a Dividend Yield of 2.70% with a Payout Ratio of 47.40%. Yum! Brands, Inc. Restaurants holds an EPS of 3.93 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 25.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.26%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 4.10%. Eventually, Yum! Brands, Inc. Restaurants exhibits an EPS value of 13.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Yum! Brands, Inc. Restaurants NYSE shows a value of -3.20% with Outstanding shares of 367.01.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.66%. Its Day High was 4.66% and Day Low showed 8.22%. The 52-Week High shows -1.96% with a 52-Week Low of 41.20%.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants has a current market price of 64.17 and the change is -0.76%. Its Target Price was fixed at 67.78 at an IPO Date of 9/17/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM Restaurants is moving around at 55.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.60%. Performance week shows a value of -0.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.92%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.89% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.00%.