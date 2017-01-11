Restaurants: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Restaurants is valued at 10348.95. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Yum China Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Yum China Holdings, Inc. NYSE:YUMC Restaurants on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.05 with a Forward PE of 19.31. Yum China Holdings, Inc. Restaurants has a PEG of 1.74 alongside a PS value of 1.52 and a PB value of 4.91.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Restaurants shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Yum China Holdings, Inc. Restaurants holds an EPS of 1.01 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at *TBA. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.07%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, Yum China Holdings, Inc. Restaurants exhibits an EPS value of 15.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Restaurants NYSE shows a value of -4.40% with Outstanding shares of 395.3.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Restaurants has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.37% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.29%. Its Day High was -2.29% and Day Low showed 8.67%. The 52-Week High shows -14.13% with a 52-Week Low of 9.63%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Restaurants has a current market price of 26.08 and the change is -0.38%. Its Target Price was fixed at 31.22 at an IPO Date of 10/17/2016. At present, the Gross Margin for Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC Restaurants is moving around at 49.90% alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -0.23%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -6.57%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.55% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.65%.