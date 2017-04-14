RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) from Broadcasting – TV – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) Broadcasting – TV is valued at 14.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forRLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) Broadcasting – TV on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Broadcasting – TV has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.18 and a PB value of *TBA.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) Broadcasting – TV shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Broadcasting – TV holds an EPS of -5.04 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 58.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to *TBA, and its growth for the last five years shows at -17.30%. Eventually, RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Broadcasting – TV exhibits an EPS value of 35.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for RLJ Entertainment, Inc. Broadcasting – TV NASDAQ shows a value of 75.30% with Outstanding shares of 5.15.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) Broadcasting – TV has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.49% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 38.50%. Its Day High was 38.50% and Day Low showed 51.65%. The 52-Week High shows -23.97% with a 52-Week Low of 153.21%.

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE) Broadcasting – TV has a current market price of 2.76 and the change is 6.98%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8 at an IPO Date of 04/08/2011. At present, the Gross Margin for RLJ Entertainment, Inc. RLJE Broadcasting – TV is moving around at 32.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -32.60%. Performance week shows a value of 10.40%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 21.05%. Volatility for the week appears to be 6.53% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 6.19%.